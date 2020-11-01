The Garden State's largely empty youth prisons are throwing money away and are replete with racial disparity, according to a New Jersey Institute for Social Justice report that calls for the doors to be closed for good on these prisons, as well as for an investment in care that could help keep youth out of trouble.

The report argues for the closure of the Juvenile Medium Security Facility located in Burlington County, and New Jersey's two other youth prisons, Hayes and Jamesburg, which former Gov. Chris Christie announced plans to close nearly three years ago.

The report notes that New Jersey has the highest Black-to-white youth incarceration disparity rate in the country — even though research shows both demographics commit most offenses at similar rates, in New Jersey, a Black youth is 21 times more likely to be locked up.

"Black lives cannot really matter in New Jersey when the state continues to disproportionately incarcerate its Black youth in failed youth prisons," report author Andrea McChristian said in an interview. "The rhetoric is not matching the investments."

As of Oct. 30, according to the Juvenile Justice Commission, there were 252 juveniles in "in the residential care of the JJC" — that number includes the three prisons and 11 youth residential facilities. The NJISJ report suggests the prisons alone have room for a total of more than 500 young inmates. An additional 50 or so youth are set to be released in early November due to the COVID-19 threat.

"Our youth prison system, including JMSF, is a harmful relic from generations past," McChristian said. "Especially in these times, it is clearer than ever that we should focus on building up our kids, not building prisons for them."

McChristian said as a start to a transition away from youth incarceration, beds can be used in the state's residential facilities "that are more in line with national best practices."

The report calls for a $100 million yearly appropriation to finance a youth community-based continuum of care — including intervention and diversion programs to keep kids out of incarceration, and a safe place for the select young people in New Jersey who do need to be out of home because they cannot be safely rehabilitated in their community.

The report claims New Jersey this year will spend $300,000 to incarcerate each young person.

