Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county
We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
One reason we have so many fatal crashes in New Jersey is because we have more people per square mile than any other state according to Statista. So where are these deadly roads?
According to Money Geek's article about New Jersey's Deadliest Roads, Route 30 from Marshall Avenue to Stratford Avenue, Stratford, Clementon, Lindenwold and Berlin comes in at No. 1 with nine fatal crashes and twelve deaths across just 4.7 miles.
Money Geek's report analyzed 1,640 fatal crashes from 2017 through 2019 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is the most recent data currently available. According to the report, "The accidents analyzed occurred on 834 roads out of the state's 85,108 miles of road."
Among their findings "22% of fatal accidents were related to drunk driving. Nearly 20% involved speeding. Distracted driving was involved in 23% of accidents, the highest occurrence of any factor examined."
Here are the deadliest road in each NJ county:
Atlantic
Route 40 — 14 deaths
Bergen
Interstate 95 — 9 deaths
Burlington
Route 130 — 12 deaths
Camden
Route 30 — 19 deaths
Cape May
Route 9 — 7 deaths
Cumberland
State Route 47 — 8 deaths
Essex
State Route 21 — 9 deaths
Gloucester
Route 322 — 19 deaths
Hudson
State Route 440 — 8 deaths
Hunterdon
State Route 31 — 5 deaths
Mercer
Intersetate 95 — 9 deaths
Middlesex
Interstate 95 — 12 deaths
Monmouth
State Route 36 — 9 deaths
Morris
Interstate 80 — 21 deaths
Ocean
State Route 70 — 15 deaths
Passaic
Interstate 80 — 6 deaths
Salem
Route 40 — 4 deaths
Somerset
Interstate 78 — 11 deaths
Sussex
State Route 23 — 4 deaths
Union
State Route 27 — 9 deaths
Warren
Interstate 80 – 9 deaths
