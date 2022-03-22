Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?

One reason we have so many fatal crashes in New Jersey is because we have more people per square mile than any other state according to Statista. So where are these deadly roads?

According to Money Geek's article about New Jersey's Deadliest Roads, Route 30 from Marshall Avenue to Stratford Avenue, Stratford, Clementon, Lindenwold and Berlin comes in at No. 1 with nine fatal crashes and twelve deaths across just 4.7 miles.

Money Geek's report analyzed 1,640 fatal crashes from 2017 through 2019 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is the most recent data currently available. According to the report, "The accidents analyzed occurred on 834 roads out of the state's 85,108 miles of road."

Among their findings "22% of fatal accidents were related to drunk driving. Nearly 20% involved speeding. Distracted driving was involved in 23% of accidents, the highest occurrence of any factor examined."

Here are the deadliest road in each NJ county:

Atlantic

Route 40 — 14 deaths

Bergen

Interstate 95 — 9 deaths

Burlington

Route 130 — 12 deaths

Camden

Route 30 — 19 deaths

Cape May

Route 9 — 7 deaths

Cumberland

State Route 47 — 8 deaths

Essex

State Route 21 — 9 deaths

Gloucester

Route 322 — 19 deaths

Hudson

State Route 440 — 8 deaths

Hunterdon

State Route 31 — 5 deaths

Mercer

Intersetate 95 — 9 deaths

Middlesex

Interstate 95 — 12 deaths

Monmouth

State Route 36 — 9 deaths

Morris

Interstate 80 — 21 deaths

Ocean

State Route 70 — 15 deaths

Passaic

Interstate 80 — 6 deaths

Salem

Route 40 — 4 deaths

Somerset

Interstate 78 — 11 deaths

Sussex

State Route 23 — 4 deaths

Union

State Route 27 — 9 deaths

Warren

Interstate 80 – 9 deaths

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.