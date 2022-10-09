Students of color in New Jersey are likely receiving fewer in-school supports related to mental health than their white counterparts, according to advocates and recent figures.

A shift in a school's approach, experts suggest, could reduce the chance of repeated bad behavior, and set up a more positive pathway for a child moving forward.

Compared to those in schools with a greater share of white students, students in schools with a greater number of Black and Hispanic children spend more days out of school due to suspensions, finds an analysis of data by the progressive think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective.

"Research shows a clear link between student mental health and school discipline: when students feel supported and safe in school, disciplinary consequences diminish," the group said in its report.

As a New Jersey school district's percentage of white students increases, the group notes, it is, on average, less likely to have students miss school due to disciplinary suspensions.

John Paul Simon, a licensed marriage and family therapist with the mental health care provider CarePlus NJ, said New Jersey overall has done a great job championing mental health awareness. The goal now is to implement a system where all kids are supported.

"A student of color may be referred to detention or suspension as a form of correction or consequence, rather than possibly receiving a recommendation for individual counseling sessions," Simon said. "What kind of effect does a suspension have, versus what kind of effect does a counseling relationship have?"

There are certainly instances that demand discipline, Simon noted. But support can be thrown in as well.

"If you're able to utilize both, then you'll see that more often than not, a student won't repeat that behavior," he said.

Select districts in New Jersey have contracted with CarePlus for therapeutic services inside the school buildings.

In the same analysis from New Jersey Policy Perspective, researchers found that since 2008, the number of mental health support staff per Black student and Hispanic student has dropped. Over the same period, the rate increased for white students.

The movement actually resulted in more equal access among groups — white students had less access to these staff than children of color a decade ago — but NJPP argues students of color need these services more because they are more likely to live in poverty and "have greater mental health needs."

