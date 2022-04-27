Report: 80+ NJ public high schools are among the best in the U.S. in 2022

Just when you think everything about New Jersey public schools is wrong, you get a report like this and it makes you feel almost happy to be paying your tax dollars toward it. Well, not happy exactly but ... at least we know our teachers are doing a great job.

The stats are in from U.S. News and World Report for top high schools in the nation — and the number of NJ high schools in the top 10% has almost doubled since last year.

Back in 2020 only 39 schools were ranked, compared to an impressive 81 this year.

This is incredible, especially when you consider that there are over 17,000 schools competing for a rank.

When it comes down to selecting the top schools there are many factors. The team in charge of rankings takes into account graduation rates, proficiency and other factors that contribute to a great education.

optical form of an examination with pencil and eraser basar17 loading...

In addition to the general rankings, the report also included rankings by subjects such as science and math education.

New Jersey had 15 schools placed in the top 10 for STEM and eight schools ranked in the nation's top 100 for general education.

The top three schools recognized in New Jersey were Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, Union County Magnet High School and Bergen County Academies.

Not only are these rankings a major distinction for the students being served by our schools, but they’re something for all those in the education system to be proud of.

he past couple of years both teaching and learning have been quite challenging, yet New Jersey schools have persevered.

New Jersey students are performing well on tests and being accepted to amazing schools which gives more and more families the incentive to send their children to high school in New Jersey.

You can check out the entire list, search for your school and get the whole and breakdown here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: