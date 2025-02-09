Remember when the Super Bowl was held in New Jersey?

I’ll give you a little time to think about it because it was not a memorable Super Bowl.

Hint, it did happen in this century. It’s the only time that a Super Bowl was held in our Great Garden State.

Okay, your time for guessing is up… I’m referencing the 2013 Super Bowl between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

If you forgot that this game even happened I wouldn’t blame you. The Seahawks won 43-8. It’s the most lopsided Super Bowl of this century.

But it did happen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium opened in 2010 and held its first and only Super Bowl three years later. It’s likely the only Super Bowl that will ever be held there.

Giants and Jets fans will tell you that’s because the stadium is terrible, but truth be told it’s because the NFL wants their marquee game to be in a warm weather climate.

Let’s look back at that only big game played in New Jersey.

New Jersey's one and only time hosting Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

