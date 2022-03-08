Remains of Blairstown, NJ man missing since fall found in Sussex
A bleak resolution to a missing person’s case in Sussex County, where a Blairstown man was last seen alive on a doorbell camera this past fall.
Human remains found Sunday in a wooded area in Frankford have been identified as those of Daniel Cannone, according to Sussex County Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller.
"The cause and manner of death is still under investigation, however, at this time investigators do not suspect foul play," Mueller said.
The 23-year-old Cannone was reported missing in October, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and carrying a backpack.
His car then was found parked at Skylands Stadium.
Cannone's sister had posted their search efforts on Facebook since her brother went missing, saying he also had left his “phone, laptop, and wallet scattered around 206” near the stadium.
Blairstown police had continued to ask for help from the public via social media, as recently as January.