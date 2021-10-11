The search for a New Jersey woman who went missing in California last June may be over.

Lauren Cho, 30, moved from Hunterdon County to California to live in a more remote location, according to what a friend told New Jersey 101.5 after she went missing.

Investigators say she had been staying at a home in the Yucca Valley, but walked away from that home on June 28.

No foul play was suspected in connection with Cho's disappearance, and investigators said she was "voluntarily missing." She was last seen walking in a desert area of the Morongo Valley.

On Saturday, human remains were found in a remote area not far from where Cho was last seen.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department discovered the remains as they conducted another search and rescue operation for the missing woman. They did not say if any new information about the case prompted that search.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station issued an update saying the remains were sent to the medical examiner for a positive identification, but that process could take weeks.

A 2009 graduate of Hunterdon Central Regional High School, Cho went on to attend Westminster Choir College.

