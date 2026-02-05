While New Jersey overdose deaths have dropped in recent years, the Garden State unfortunately still ranks among the highest mortality rates in the nation.

One reason the number is dropping is the important work of groups like CFC Loud and Clear and Relevance Recovery.

One of the most successful avenues to recovery is a peer-run sober living home.

Gov. Chris Christie paved the way for this life-saving opportunity, but a lot of what was done during his time in office has since been undone with over-regulation from the administrative bureaucracy, unclear direction from the state to the town and a general lack of consistency in establishing rules and guidelines for success.

Enter the New Jersey Coalition of Treatment Providers.

NJ Coalition of Treatment Providers pushes back on overregulation

The new group is headed up by my friend and strong advocate for the recovery community, Daniel Regan.

You know Daniel from his incredible work leading CFC and Relevance. The coalition is focused on providing education and information on best practices to save lives.

Unfortunately, too many lawmakers say things that sound good but rarely pass regulations to weed out bad actors and expand care. Recent proposals will be overreaching and will actually hurt access to care.

How shifting regulations are putting recovery housing at risk

Chris Christie championed the F-series license, allowing private owners to have sober living houses in neighborhoods.

Over time, new governors interpreted the laws and regulations differently.

The Coalition is pushing for an end to political interpretations that change from election to election.

Even local inspectors come in and have a different view and understanding of the rules, making it nearly impossible for operators to help people effectively and efficiently.

Currently, the right to even open a home is being attacked and municipalities are empowered to close them down.

The problem, in addition to limiting access to car,e is that the rules are completely arbitrary. Applying commercial property rules, using parking space regulations to close them, even rules about how close one home can be to the next.

Nothing to do with the quality of life in the neighborhoods or the serious crisis we have in the Garden State, but trying to get help to those in need.

Housing bill could reshape sober living in New Jersey

The bill that will have the most immediate negative impact is the Cooperative Sober Living Residence (CSLR) housing bill, which is the New Jersey legislative proposal to license/oversight sober living homes and impose local approval rules.

Here are the three things that will result if this overreach is passed and enacted according to Daniel Regan and the Coalition:

1. Risk of Shrinking Available Recovery Housing

Critics have warned that requiring municipal zoning approvals and legal compliance steps (like site hearings and fees) could discourage landlords and delay openings, leading to fewer beds and slower access to recovery housing for people in transition.

One operator testified that legal/zoning delays of 3–6 months and costs of roughly $15,000 could be common under the bill’s local land-use requirements.

2. Increased Operating Costs Without Added Funding

The added layer of municipal and state oversight, licensing, and approval processes will inevitably increase administrative and compliance costs for sober living providers.

Smaller nonprofit operators may struggle with these expenses, which could be passed on to residents or lead to closures instead of expansions.

3. Potential Conflict with Peer-Run Recovery Model

Traditional CSLRs emphasize peer support and a voluntary community rather than structured clinical oversight. Mandates for formal approval, background checks, and licensing could alter the culture and accessibility of these homes, pushing some operators away from the peer-led approach that many residents find effective and affordable.

Find out more about the Coalition and the fight to help those battling addiction.

Help us push back on politicians who choose partisan political positioning over helping people.

