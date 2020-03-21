Record Store Day in NJ moves to June

It's springtime in New Jersey.

For me, National Record Store Day, in New Jersey, is a rite of spring.

And, while the novel coronavirus has caused numerous cancellations (to put it mildly), it is merely postponing this day that means so much to those of us who love vinyl.

How did this not sell? (Craig Allen photo).

The new date to keep in mind is Saturday June 20th.

36 independent New Jersey record stores are expected to participate...including stores in Trenton, Princeton, Marlton, Red Bank, Jersey City, Belmar, Bayville, Summit, and Asbury Park. For the full list, click here.

"Let's Dance"...for vinyl joy. (Craig Allen photo).

I'll be writing more about National Record Store Day in New Jersey, in the coming weeks, as details become available.

Stay tuned.