Readington, NJ buffalo farm to be featured on FX detective series

A lot of people become extras in movies and tv shows as a possible way to break into the business. Brad Pitt, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, Channing Tatum and Bruce Willis just to name a few. Others do it just for fun, for the experience.

But any grownup who has appeared as a background actor has one thing in common. They all knew they were doing it.

Not if you're a buffalo though.

There's an FX series called "Retreat" that is going to be filming at a buffalo farm right here in New Jersey. The show is about a Gen Z amateur detective invited along with other guests to a retreat by a billionaire to a remote location. A guest turns up dead and the sleuth needs to prove it was murder before the killer strikes again.

The farm is Readington River Buffalo Farm on Route 523 in Readington, New Jersey. The filming happens next month and will be a three-day endeavor. A crew of up to 100 people will spend an entire day setting up the scene. Followed by filming on day two and day three is for wrapping up.

Right now it looks like the crew will be there the first week of April and the shoot will be during daylight hours and will be dependent on the weather.

If you're hoping to meet anyone as famous as Stallone or Eastwood or Pitt you're out of luck. An assistant location manager said, "None of our actors are incredibly famous."

But there is one Oscar nominee among them, Clive Owen. Others include Emma Corrin, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen and Raul Esparza.

I might just see some of this filming. I live not far from the buffalo farm. In fact, the first time I saw it I did a double-take. I was driving north on Route 523 when I couldn't believe I was suddenly seeing buffalo, and a lot of them, nestled right up by a fence out right alongside the road. My first thought was I couldn't believe my eyes. My second was, I bet if they really wanted out they could charge that fence and break through, no problem.

No word yet on whether the buffalo will be signing autographs after the shoot.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

