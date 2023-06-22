Reader’s Digest crowns best ice cream shop in NJ

A few months back we had a fun hour on the show challenging my colleague Vin Ebenau’s assertion that not all ice cream shops are created equal. He was single-handedly practically bestowing knighthood on a number of ice cream shops and Italian ice joints around New Jersey whereas I was firmly in the camp of one ice cream place is pretty much as good as the next.

Leave it to Reader’s Digest to have Vin’s back. They put out an article that picked the best ice cream in shop in every state.

So what did they say is New Jersey’s finest ice cream parlor? They chose Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood.

Part of Reader’s Digest’s write-up on this said: “Located in Ledgewood, Cliff's has been cranking out delicious ice cream year-round since 1975. It's the home of the Skyscraper (don't ask) and offers more than 60 ice cream flavors (as well as 11 soft-serves).”

Cliff’s better than Polar Cub in Whitehouse Station? Cliff’s better than the now defunct Sundae Times in Seaside Park?

They say yes. Better than anyone. If you want to find out for yourself Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream is at 1475 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852

I notice Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream is not on Mr. Ebenau’s love letter, er, list. Then again his was the best places at the Jersey Shore and Cliff’s in Ledgewood is in Morris County.

Take a look at these 21 favorites and see if you’ve enjoyed an ice cream headache at any of them.

