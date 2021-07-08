Raritan Borough, NJ man accused of bloody ax attack on neighbor

RARITAN BOROUGH — A borough man is accused of attacking another man with an ax last weekend.

Jonathan Beatty, 53, has been charged with aggravated assault stemming from the early morning incident on Saturday.

Before 1 a.m., Raritan Borough Police got an emergency call, requesting help in the area of West Somerset Street.

Responding officers found a man, also a local resident, who was bleeding heavily from cuts on his back and forearm which had come from being struck with an ax, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.

Investigators say Beatty attacked the man, whom he knew, after a verbal fight.

No other details on motive or the identity of the injured man were released by police.

Beatty was arrested at his home as the man was rushed for emergency treatment.

As of Thursday, Beatty was being held at Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.