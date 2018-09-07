Ramp from Route 195 east to 295 south closed for emergency repair

TRENTON — Commuters heading out of Trenton on Route 29/Route 195 to southbound Route 295 will need to use an alternative route as the ramp is closed for an emergency repair.

The closure of the ramp was put into effect immediately on Friday afternoon. Work will begin once a plan is in place and will go on for 24 hours a day.

An inspection of the bridge found severe concrete deterioration to the bridge pier and exposed reinforcement steel, also called rebar, that needed immediate attention, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The DOT will set up a detour that takes advantage of the interchange's cloverleaf design.

Motorists leaving Trenton on Route 29 and Route 129 (which becomes I-195) wishing to head south on I-295, will be directed to continue on I-195 east to Exit 1D/Route 206 north.

Cross over I-195 and take the loop ramp to I-195 west

Take Exit 1A to I-295 south

