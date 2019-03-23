Rail equipment issue delays trains at New York’s Penn Station

NEW YORK — A disabled or derailed Amtrak train at New York's Penn Station was to blame for delays on Saturday morning.

Just what exactly happened wasn't clear early Saturday as three agencies used different wording to describe the situation.

NJ Transit posted an alert on their Twitter account that MidTown Direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken due to an "Amtrak train derailment." Customers were advised to take a PATH train into New York. Cross-honoring was in effect for rail riders.

New York's Office of Emergency Management said a work train had derailed, which would cause delays on service between New York and New Jersey.

Amtrak blamed "disabled maintenance equipment" in the path of departing trains for causing 10-20 minute delays.

Amtrak did not immediately return a message seeking additional information.

Riders affected by the situation took to Twitter to express their opinion.