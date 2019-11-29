Rahway cops say 4 men burglarized fire station, stole credit card

RAHWAY — Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down four young men they say wandered into the city's fire station and left with a firefighter's jacket.

Police said the burglary happened early Friday morning, as surveillance video footage from inside the fire station appeared to show four men, all whom police said appear to be in their early 20s.

According to police, the men entered fire headquarters through an open door while firefighters were out on an emergency call. Images from the camera appear to show the men standing in the bay area, and one is seen pointing in the direction of a surveillance camera.

Police said when firefighters returned from an emergency call, the building and offices appeared to have been ransacked.

A fire fighter’s jacket, which contained his keys, wallet, cash and credit cards was stolen from the station, police said. One of the cards was used by someone other than its owner to purchase gas, police also said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the four men seen on video footage can contact the Rahway Police Department TIPS line at 732-388-1553.

More from New Jersey 101.5: