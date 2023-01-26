Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Camden County, NJ

A sick raccoon was captured and tested positive for rabies in Lawnside

The animal was discovered by a passerby, who called animal control officers

Seek immediate medical attention if you're bitten or scratched by a wild animal

LAWNSIDE — A sick raccoon, removed from the Camden County borough, has tested positive for rabies.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a passerby saw the sick raccoon in the area. The Animal Control Officer for Lawnside picked up the animal and was it submitted for rabies testing.

The Camden County Health Department was notified this week that the raccoon, was indeed, rabid.

“Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention,” said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department.

County residents are urged to observe a few simple rules:

1. Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

2. Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

3. Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease.

More information about rabies can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

