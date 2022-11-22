Rabid cat found in Camden County, health officials confirm

LINDENWOLD — A cat found in the Camden County borough has tested positive for rabies, according to the county health department.

On Nov. 16, a resident found a sick, stray cat, picked up the animal in a cloth, and brought it to a local animal hospital.

The feline was exhibiting symptoms of rabies and was euthanized and tested. Five days later, the results came back positive.

The only known human exposure was the Lindenwold resident who found the cat.

All precautions were taken at the animal hospital, so there were no exposures there.

Health officials explained the dangers of rabies to the resident and advised the individual to speak to their physician regarding post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) treatment for rabies.

Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department urged residents to observe a few simple rules:

1. Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

2. Keep pets under direct supervision so they don’t come in contact with wild animals.

3. If a pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately.

4. Contact local animal control agencies to remove any stray animals from the neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated.

5. Enjoy wild animals from afar. Do not handle or feed them.

6. Never adopt wild animals to bring into your home.

7. Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic.

8. Prevent bats from entering the home where they may come in contact with people or pets.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

