The Pulaski Skyway is closed all day Saturday for additional work as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project.

The work for overhead steel repairs and installation of concrete overlay on the 85-year-old roadway is scheduled to close the bridge between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect heavy traffic in the Tonnelle Circle area.

Weather and other factors could affect the length of the closure, according to the DOT.

Southbound motorists should use the New Jersey Turnpike's Hudson County Extension to reach Route 78, Route 280/Route 7 and Routes 1&9. Northbound motorists will be directed to Route 1&9 Truck.

The road was closed in 2014 in both directions for a $1 billion project because years of exposure to water, salt, and harsh weather caused severe corrosion to critical components of the steel bridge deck. The project was delayed because of corrosion and rust that was found to be worse than anticipated.

The northbound lanes were reopened in July but the DOT said the was additional work to be done before the project is finally complete in 2024. The remaining work includes repairs to the piers and structural steel of all truss members; replacement of the rocker bents, which are pieces of the superstructure that provide the flexibility for the bridge; and the repainting of the structure.

Northbound Closure and Detour

The northbound closure will begin past Newark Liberty International Airport with the Route 1&9 Express Lanes being closed and all traffic directed onto the Local Lanes. Traffic will follow Route 1&9 Truck northbound to the intersection of Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck in Jersey City.

Northbound motorists heading to Hoboken, Jersey City or New York City also may use the New Jersey Turnpike-Hudson County Extension.

Southbound Closure and Detour

The southbound closure will begin south of the Tonnelle Circle, with the ramp from the Tonnelle Circle to the Skyway closed. Traffic coming from Route 139 will be directed to the off ramp to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 southbound.

Traffic on Route 1&9 south heading toward Tonnelle Circle is encouraged to stay right and use the ramp to Route 1&9 Truck.

