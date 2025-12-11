Christmas is now less than two weeks away.

As Jodi and I make our way around the state visiting small businesses, church groups and parental rights groups we've noticed that many towns are in the spirit of the holiday and decorating for Christmas.

Here's a pic we took at the huge Christmas tree in Palmer Square in our hometown of Princeton.

Photo via Bill Spadea

Share your town’s Christmas decorations for our statewide vote

Thought I'd ask you to send us your pics on the App chat so we can share with the audience.

We'll ask everyone to vote for their favorite town decorations and declare a winner closer to Christmas. I think in the spirit of the Christmas holiday, with so many Christians in New Jersey, about 6 out of every 10 residents, with 32% of the state being Catholic, we are one of the most Christian states in the U.S.

Let's see how your town celebrates, and if they don't, call your local officials, and don't let them get away with the cop out 'holiday tree.'

There's no such thing.

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

Why public Christmas displays matter

It's a Christmas tree and every town in New Jersey should have a public display. If your town has a manger scene, let me know, that's something that needs to be brought back.

The 'separation of church and state' does not mean what ignorant liberals and their media shills think it means.

It means there will be no established state religion like in England. But it absolutely does not prevent elected officials and local governments from recognizing the religious basis for one of America's most celebrated holidays.

It's Christmas because of Jesus Christ, not because of the winter season.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

