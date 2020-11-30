Over the weekend, dozens of protesters gathered on the street where Gov. Phil Murphy lives and were blocked by the State Police. Police barricades kept the crowd from the front of Murphy's multi-million-dollar waterfront estate on the Navesink River.

It does no one any good to show up at this house. That is a tactic of the left and should be left to them. In Murphy's mind, we're all rabble that doesn't "get it" and we're too insignificant to affect his continued quest for power. He thinks he'd doing the right thing, and that most smart, decent people agree with him. Some were there to protest his severe tactics during the pandemic, and some were there with Trump flags chanting about the election.

One thing we can do is vote him out next November and organize around the eventual opposition major part opponent. The other is to make sure you let your representatives in the New Jersey Legislature your absolute disdain for the job he's doing. Contact your assemblyman or assemblywoman and state senator, and let them know how unhappy you are. If you're voting in the opposite column, it may certainly affect them. By keeping the pressure on at the state political level, the momentum may be enough to sweep Murphy out next year.

Showing up yelling and chanting on his street just reinforced the notion that we who disagree with his diabolical thirst for power and his misguided tactics are just ignorant serfs who don't matter. Call and write to your legislators and keep the pressure on until next November without any letup.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.