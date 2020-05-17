Prosecutor: pedestrian struck, killed by car in Middlesex County

PLAINSBORO — A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while in a crosswalk Saturday afternoon, according to Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet.

Donna Lawrence, a township resident, was hit before 12:30 p.m. by a Buick Sedan while she was crossing Plainsboro Road at Morris Davidson Park, Kuberiet said.

The driver did remain at the scene, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Lawrence was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

As of Sunday evening, no charges were filed in connection with the death.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Patrolman Wolak of Plainsboro Police at 609-799-2333 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

