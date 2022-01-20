Prosecutor: Drunk Pemberton, NJ woman killed teen in 90 mph crash

PEMBERTON — A 54-year-old township woman is accused of driving drunk and speeding with her headlights off when she crashed into another and killed a teen driver last month.

Wanda Sprague has been charged with first-degree reckless manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide.

The Dec. 16 crash happened after Sprague left a bar in the Browns Mills section of town, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday.

Pemberton police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the area of Lakehurst Road and Rancocas Lane, where Sprague’s Chrysler 300 had crashed into a Nissan Sentra driven by 17-year-old Kayla Bowen, of Pemberton. Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kayla Bowen (Moore Funeral Home) Kayla Bowen (Moore Funeral Home) loading...

Investigators found that Sprague had been drinking alcohol before the crash.

Her headlights had not been turned on and her car reached a speed of over 90 mph, in the moments before the collision, Coffina said.

Sprague also was badly hurt in the crash and is still recovering from injuries.

In addition to the criminal charges, she was ticketed for multiple offenses, including operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kayla was a senior at Pemberton Township High School and was in the Medical Arts Program at the school, according to her online obituary.

"Kayla excelled in everything she put her mind to. She was an excellent and creative artist. She was also amazing at building and fixing almost anything. She trained in martial arts and was a natural. There wasn't anything that Kayla couldn't accomplish," the online tribute said.

NJ towns with indoor mask mandates Here is a list of the New Jersey municipalities that have re-instated the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate as cases surge because of the omicron variant.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

7 things NJ should ban right now

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.