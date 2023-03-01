My friend Assemblyman Antwan McClellan is making progress toward putting an end to the deadly pop-up rallies, or better labeled riots if you ask me.

We've seen these events popping up around the Jersey Shore for the past year and in at least one case we saw the event turn deadly.

This past September, two people were killed in Wildwood after a "rally" got out of control.

Assemblymen McClellan raised his family in Ocean City and has a laser-focused mission to protect the shore towns that he calls home.

He has brought in bi-partisan support with the addition of Democratic Assemblyman William Moen from Woodbury.

