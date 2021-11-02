Problems at NJ polling places: Call this number if you have trouble voting in person (Opinion)

We’ve been getting calls and messages at New Jersey 101.5 this morning from numerous voters across the state experiencing problems while trying to vote in person. Wi-Fi problems, machines not operating, and everything in between.

There are several "hotlines" that are available for voters to report problems to make sure that they are able to carry out their constitutional right to cast a vote and decide who is in charge. As critical as I have been of the New Jersey Republican Party, new executive director Tom Szymanski is doing as good a job as can be expected.

For this Election Day, he's got a hotline set up for you to report ANY irregularities. DO NOT SKIP VOTING because the polling place is a mess. Report local problems. Remember, regardless of who you support at the top of the ticket, this is the first election I can remember in literally DECADES where hundreds of first-time candidates are running for local offices like seats on the Board of Education.

As you know, voting at the local level accomplishes two things. First, it drives turnout and voter participation and second, it ensures that parents and taxpayers have a greater say in the future of our state.

Below is the Hotline to call to make sure your vote is cast and counted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.