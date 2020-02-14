Prisoner Re-entry: Live town hall Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. New Jersey 101.5 presents a special in-studio "town hall" event on prisoner re-entry -- and the challenges former inmates face rejoining society.

New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott will lead the in-studio discussion, as we hear from former prisoners, advocacy groups and law enforcement.

"Our Town Hall broadcasts help create a better understanding among New Jersey residents while seeking to identify real and practical solutions to some of our state’s most difficult issues," Scott said. "More than half of those being released from prison in New Jersey today will be rearrested within three years. Almost a third will be sent back to prison. This program will explore ways to break the cycle of recidivism and confront the challenges of returning former inmates to society.”

The program’s on-air expert panel features four guests: former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, whose work with the New Jersey Reentry Corporation is well-known throughout the state; Haywood Gandy, who was released from prison in 2018 after serving 20 years on armed robbery and other charges and is now the Director of Re-Entry for The H.U.B.B. (Help Us Become Better) Arts & Trauma Center in Newark; Daniel Lombardo, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Delaware Valley; and Jessica O’Neill, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Camden.

Watch and participate online: Video of the program will be simulcast on Facebook Live, giving you the chance to ask questions of our experts in real-time, through the Facebook chat.

Get your questions heard: To ask our panelists about prisoner re-entry, call 800-283-1015 during the broadcast, or join the chat on Facebook. We'll answer as many questions as we can throughout the program.

How to listen: Watch the program on Facebook Live, listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, or listen live on the New Jersey 101.5 site or free app.