Princeton, NJ blows up with Hollywood celebrities this week

Yes, you read it right. A movie is being filmed right now in Princeton and some big celebrities have been spotted on the Princeton University campus this week.

The movie being filmed is called "Oppenheimer." It's about the development of the atomic bomb and it’s expected to come out in 2023. Not only is the movie itself directed by Christopher Nolan, but it’s starring iconic actors like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downy Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh.

The stars were spotted filming on the campus and there are pictures starting to circulate on Twitter now as everyone gets hyped up for this film to be released.

If you want to see some of the insider pics that the university students have been snagging for the fans, click here and here to check out some super sneak peeks of what could be the biggest movie of next year.

Sources are saying that all of the stars were spotted on campus filming this past Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but nothing is confirmed if anyone was spotted today yet.

If I hear anything else, I’ll for sure keep you posted on what I find. It’s not every day that stars this big are just stumbling through Mercer County, NJ, so everyone is on high alert to hopefully snag a selfie with one of the actors.

"Oppenheimer" is a movie that follows the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. It goes on to tell the story of his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

The leaked videos that are starting to circulate on Twitter are of them filmed by the library and by other historical buildings you can find throughout the campus.

If you plan on visiting Princeton sometime this weekend, make sure to keep one eye open for these celebs while you’re walking down Nassau Street.

