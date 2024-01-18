This town was ranked best in NJ. But what’s so great about it?

I’ve been reading a lot about a new study that was released by niche.com.

New Jerseyans are very proud of the fact that among the study’s list of the best places to live in the entire country, five of the towns are in NJ.

And not only have five NJ towns scored big in the ranking of the best places to live in the US but the cherry on top is that Princeton Junction takes the lead.

There’s no arguing that all five NJ towns that made the list are good solid contenders.

The factors taken into account are what you'd expect – affordability, the housing scene, neighborhood diversity, public school quality, crime rates, and walkability.

So, let's dive into the top performers:

14. Princeton Junction (A+)

34. Princeton (A+)

47. Ho-Ho-Kus (A+)

69. Ridgewood (A+)

74. River Edge (A+)

This list, now in its ninth consecutive edition, meticulously ranks 228 cities and a whopping 17,932 towns and neighborhoods.

Niche pulls in federal data from the Census Bureau, FBI, Labor Bureau, and CDC, blending it with the real talk from residents.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

But what makes Princeton Junction the crown jewel? Well, one Niche review says it all:

“Princeton Junction is 100% the best place to live in New Jersey. Home to a diverse people, everyone is welcome here. It's also one of the safest towns and family-friendly towns in New Jersey."

It really does have so much going for it. Not only are its residents very friendly, but Princeton Junction is safe, a great place to raise a family and has a lot of social and cultural diversity. Plus, it has some of the best schools in the state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Not to mention abundant outdoor spaces in and around town.

Princeton Junction pretty much ticks all the boxes

And let's not forget the commute benefits. With its train station and easy access to major highways, Princeton Junction lets commuters reach the Big Apple in just over an hour. Now, that's living the dream.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom