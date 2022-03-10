Princeton Garden Theatre to show ‘The Room’ with Q&A from film’s star

“Oh hai, Mark!”

If you don’t know about the 2003 cinematic adventure that is “The Room,” let me just say I’m honored to be the one to tell you about it.

It’s a poorly put together fever dream by the mysterious Tommy Wiseau, the “plot” is as follows:

Johnny is a successful bank executive who lives quietly in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, putting aside any scruple, she seduces Johnny's best friend, Mark. From there, nothing will be the same again.

I’ve seen this movie at least five times in my life and I could not have told you the storyline with a gun to my head, but that’s what IMDB says. You can get a taste of the weird, horrific acting in the trailer here:

It's one of those “so bad it’s good” movies where watching the mayhem unfold is the true thrill of the movie (why are they randomly playing catch with a football in suits? What's Denny's deal? Is the flower shop owner sedated?). It's just baffling that this movie was released.

Whether you've seen it before or not, what better way to watch it than with one of the stars of the movie?

That's where Princeton Garden Theatre comes in.

The Theatre is hosting a screening of the “classic” complete with a Q&A beforehand with Greg Sestero, who played Mark in the movie. The event will be held on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Not only will Sestero introduce the screening, but there will also be a meet and greet, merch for purchase, and he will show a “Making of The Room” Featurette.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Sestero is also known for writing the book “The Disaster Artist” about his time on set and his relationship with Wiseau. It was turned into a feature-length film with James Franco, Dave Franco and Seth Rogen in 2017.

Whether you're a seasoned fan of "The Room," or a fan-to-be, this is sure to be a bonkers fun evening!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

