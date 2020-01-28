President Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey: Live updates

WILDWOOD — Thousands of people lined up even before Tuesday morning to see President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Wildwood Convention Center.

The president is expected to stump for New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who recently changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, and who's gained the president's favor.

It remains to be seen whether he'll address New Jersey's immigration policy under Gov. Phil Murphy — limiting police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, and providing services and benefits including tuition aid to people in the country illegally. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief Friday supporting Cape May County and Ocean County’s legal challenges to the Murphy administration Immigrant Trust Directive,

Update, 10:30 a.m. - More from the thousands on line.

"I wouldn't do this for anybody else that I don't have a relationship with. I can't think of another person that I would stake out three days of my life, take time out from work, take time out from my life to do this," Jasmine Morrisey from Middletown said. She arrived on the boardwalk on Sunday night and slept outdoors for the first time.

Eddie Luberski from Wildwood was excited that Trump is coming to his the town he spends his summers.

"Even if I don't get in I need to be here," Luberski said, adding that he likes the idea of "having a businessman in charge of the country."

John Castaldi from Woodbine expects a "real spectacle" of people for and against Trump and was also impressed that a sitting president is coming to New Jersey.

"Whether you like or hate him it's going to be huge," said Castaldi, who described himself as a Trump supporter.

Update, 8:15 a.m. — Lines forming early: By very early morning, more than 2,000 people were said to be already camped out on the boardwalk in anticipation of tonight’s Trump presidential campaign rally according to video posted by the Facebook page “Watch the Tramcar Please.” The presidential limo had also arrived.

Update, Monday — National Anthem singer from NJ: Jacki Buckingham-Scola, 33, of Middle Township has been chosen to sing the National Anthem at President Donald Trump's rally Tuesday in Wildwood.

Update, Monday — Where to watch: There are a number of events, both in the city and around the state, for supporters who want to watch the event together as it unfolds Tuesday night. Many are being hosted by county Republican organizations. We've collected a list here.

Update, Monday — National Anthem singer from NJ: Lara Trump, a campaign adviser to the president and wife to his son, Eric, told Harry Hurley of New Jersey 101.5 sister stations WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM more than 175,000 tickets were requested for the rally. Only 7,500 people will get in.