Pregnant woman injured in Newark, NJ daytime robbery

Pregnant woman injured in Newark, NJ daytime robbery

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

🔴 A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital

🔴 She reported being robbed

🔴 Police are investigating

NEWARK — A pregnant woman is in stable condition at the hospital after being the victim of a daytime robbery.

The woman was with another person in Newark when they were approached at the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Nearly four hours later around 5:10 p.m., Newark police were called to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Google Maps/Canva
loading...

The pregnant woman said to investigators that she and the other person with her had both been robbed. Their purses had been stolen.

Police said the pregnant woman had been injured. She was in stable condition after a medical evaluation as of Friday evening.

Investigators are still looking into the incident. No arrests have been announced as of Sunday.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey

These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Essex County, Newark
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM