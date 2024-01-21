Pregnant woman injured in Newark, NJ daytime robbery

🔴 A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital

🔴 She reported being robbed

🔴 Police are investigating

NEWARK — A pregnant woman is in stable condition at the hospital after being the victim of a daytime robbery.

The woman was with another person in Newark when they were approached at the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Nearly four hours later around 5:10 p.m., Newark police were called to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

The pregnant woman said to investigators that she and the other person with her had both been robbed. Their purses had been stolen.

Police said the pregnant woman had been injured. She was in stable condition after a medical evaluation as of Friday evening.

Investigators are still looking into the incident. No arrests have been announced as of Sunday.

