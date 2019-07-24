Utility crews on Wednesday made progress toward full restoration of power after Monday's brutal thunderstorms. The state's two largest power companies anticipated that most customers would be back online before the weekend.

"We're still planning on bringing everyone back by tomorrow (Thursday)," PSE&G spokeswoman Lauren Ugorji told New Jersey 101.5. "We're working as diligently as possible. We have more than 3,000 workers including about 1,000 from out of state from as far away as Canada and Maine helping us restore power."

The last people to be restored are those in neighborhoods with extensive damage to poles and equipment, she said.

JCP&L anticipates full restoration by the end of Friday, although it anticipates “many areas will be up and running much sooner.”

The utility said it has 3,500 line workers, damage assessors, forestry specialists, dispatchers & support personnel, contractors & outside resources working "round the clock."

Gov. Phil Murphy, wearing a yellow safety vest, met with out-of-state workers that staged at Monmouth Park in Oceanport and said he was "grateful" for their assistance.

Over 36,000 customers remained without power as of 3:45 p.m:

23,677 JCP&L customers were without power, mostly in:

Burlington (North Hanover and Pemberton Township)

Mercer (East Windsor)

Monmouth (Colts Neck, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Howell, Manalapan, Manasquan, Marlboro, Middletown, Millstone, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Tinton Falls, Upper Freehold, and Wall)

Ocean (Brick, Jackson, Lakewood and Plumsted)

12,959 PSE&G customers were without power, mostly in:

Burlington (Bordentown City, Edgewater Park, Lumberton, Mansfield, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, and Willingboro)

Camden (Camden and Cherry Hill)

Gloucester (Woodbury)

Mercer (scattered throughout their service area)

Atlantic City Electric spokesman Frank Tedesco said its final few single outage order customers were restored by about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

NJ Transit's Princeton Shuttle resumed service on Wednesday morning along with the Atlantic City Line between Cherry Hill and Lindenwold.

PATCO also restored full service at its Lindenwold and Ashland stations.

