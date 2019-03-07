Pothole Patrol — Report and see NJ potholes here

It's pothole season! We at New Jersey 101.5 are teaming up with Plymouth Rock Assurance to save you from costly damage to wheels and tires.

See the Pothole Patrol Map above for some of the worst potholes in the state, as reported by the New Jersey 101.5 audience.

Where's the worst pothole you know about? Report it our form below and we'll have it added to the map within the next 24 hours.

Pothole Patrol: Powered by Plymouth Rock Assurance

Where's the worst pothole(s) you know about in New Jersey?
  • Tell us the street, and town. ALSO: Include the address, nearest cross street, mile marker or adjacent business to help us place it on the map. Pothole reports without specific enough location info may be omitted from our map.
  • Do you have a picture of the pothole?
    Upload
  • May Plymouth Rock Assurance contact you?

We'll send this information to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, which maintains state highways and interstates. County road potholes can also be reported to local hotlines. For pothole damage claims on state highways and interstates, contact the Department of Treasury's Office of Risk Management.

 

