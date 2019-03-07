Pothole Patrol — Report and see NJ potholes here
It's pothole season! We at New Jersey 101.5 are teaming up with Plymouth Rock Assurance to save you from costly damage to wheels and tires.
See the Pothole Patrol Map above for some of the worst potholes in the state, as reported by the New Jersey 101.5 audience.
Where's the worst pothole you know about? Report it our form below and we'll have it added to the map within the next 24 hours.
We'll send this information to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, which maintains state highways and interstates. County road potholes can also be reported to local hotlines. For pothole damage claims on state highways and interstates, contact the Department of Treasury's Office of Risk Management.