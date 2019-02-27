Pot Roast is one of the best and easy meals

Simple ingredients mixed in a slow cooker and set on low for ten hours. It will be one of the best things you've made. Here's what you do:

Ingredients:

Four pounds of boneless chuck roast beef

1 large onion

2 cups of beef broth

2 cups of red wine

garlic powder

onion powder

bay leaves

thyme

rosemary

olive oil

4-6 garlic cloves

salt & pepper

Directions:

Heat a pan and add some olive oil

Put a generous amount of salt and pepper on the chuck roast

Brown the meat on all sides (You're not cooking it through, just getting a crisp surface).

Then add browned meat to crock pot.

Set pot on low heat.

Add red wine and beef broth to cover the meat.

Then add fresh rosemary, thyme, a couple bay leaves (which you will remove at the end, don't eat them!) garlic & onion powder, peeled chopped onion and peeled garlic cloves.

After it cooks for about 6-7 hours, add cut carrots.

If you want to make this a one dish meal, you can add potatoes for the last 2 hours of cooking OR make a great potato side dish.

You'll need some large white or gold potatoes, fresh parsley, fresh scallions, salt & pepper, cayenne and butter.

Boil the potatoes until tender enough to push a fork through.

In a large bowl, take a half stick of butter, salt, pepper, cut up and take out the stems and add the fresh parsley with cut scallions.

Drain and add the hot potatoes to the bowl.

Mix and the butter will melt.

Serve on the side.

You may want to add some of the juice from the pot roast over the potatoes for individual servings.

If you're looking for a healthy side, a mixed green salad goes well with this or roasted broccoli.

