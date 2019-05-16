Postal worker in Union dumps the mail, police say

If you live in Union and didn’t get some mail you were expecting, there may be a reason. According to Tap Into Union , police say a mail carrier dumped a load of mail into a resident’s recycling bin and then abandoned his or her mail truck .

Two separate phone calls to the Union Police alerted officers first to the dumped mail and then the abandoned truck, police told the site. A resident who had a surveillance camera observed the Post Office employee stop and dump a quantity of mail into the resident’s recycling bin, police said.

Police arrived and verified that the mail was not old or junk mail, but that it appeared to be destined for delivery, police said. The police notified postal officials, who came and retrieved the mail. Police were also notified that a postal truck had apparently been abandoned, sitting on the street unoccupied for most of the day, according to the report. The only thing the police said about the incident was that it appeared to be part of a “personnel issue” at the Post Office.

Delaying or detaining the mail is punishable by a fine or being imprisoned by no more than five years, or both.