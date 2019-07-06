MOUNT LAUREL — Another tornado touched down in New Jersey on Saturday as 70 mph winds from quick, fierce storms flipped over a car in Burlington County.

Police shared surveillance video showing the wind lifting up the parked car, turning it over and slamming it upside down on the property.

Mount Laurel fire officials shared a video showing a funnel cloud during Saturday’s thunderstorms.

The car was reported overturned on Gaither Drive at Fellowship Road. The Burlington County Times had pictures of the aftermath.

There were also reports of natural gas leaks and building damage.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said it received several reports about 2:10 p.m. regarding a land spout tornado near Exit 36 of Route 295. They dispatched a team to investigate and later confirmed the tornado.

Other parts of the state sustained flash flooding and wind-related damage.

In Metuchen, Main Street was closed near the train tracks for flooding of the underpass.

In the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township, officials reported several rescues involving vehicles that got stuck in flood waters.

Just before 5 p.m., Jersey Central Power & Light reported more than 4,300 addresses without power. Public Service Electric & Gas was reporting more than 2,000 addresses without power. Atlantic City Electric was reporting more than 1,300 without power.

New Jersey usually sees about two to three tornadoes a year. Already this summer, the state has seen at least that many.

When the weather turns, you can stay on top of it by following New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow on Facebook and on his daily weather blog.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include the NWS confirmation of a tornado.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.