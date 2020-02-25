Possible toll increases on Turnpike and Parkway in the works

Commuters may soon have to pay more on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike if the Turnpike Authority approves a toll hike.

The authority's board on Monday approved a resolution setting public hearings on the proposal but did not reveal how much a potential increase would amount to, according to a report on NJ.com.

The authority has not raised tolls on the highways since 2012.

Commuters already are paying more on bridges and tunnels operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

In January, tolls went up on the George Washington, Bayonne, Goethals and Outerbridge Crossing bridges and the Lincoln and Holland tunnels by 25 cents, to $11.75, during off-peak hours for E-ZPass users and by $1.25, to $13.75, during peak hours. Tolls by Mail went up by $1, to $16.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike last month also increased its E-ZPass toll on the bridge connecting to the New Jersey Turnpike by 30 cents, to $5.70, and by 50 cents, to $7.20, for other drivers.

