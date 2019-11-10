Porsche crashes into second floor of Toms River building — 2 dead

TOMS RIVER — Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into the second floor of a building on Sunday morning.

Toms River police said the car landed on the second floor of the house-like structure at 1466 Hooper Ave. just before 7 a.m., leaving a gaping hole in the right corner of the brick faced building.

An officer at the scene told New Jersey 101.5 the vehicle was a Porsche traveling at a high rate of speed. Skid marks could be seen on the eastbound side of Hooper Avenue heading toward the center median and the building. The car landed upside down with its bumper landing on the front lawn.

According to the sign out front the building is the office of EXIT Reality Elite. On the opposite side of the road is the Hooper Avenue Elementary School.

Police haven't yet released further details of how the car crashed, or how it got so high.

Hooper Avenue was closed off between Indian Hill Road and Fischer Boulevard.

RLS Metro Breaking News, which was first to report the incident, reported a "technical rescue" had to be performed to get people out of the vehicle.

Mark Anthony contributed to this report

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional updates.

