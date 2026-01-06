Who doesn't love a great cheesesteak?

Plenty of outstanding places across New Jersey to enjoy the delicious, melty cheese and onion treat.

For years I've been re-purposing leftover steak and roast beef into a delicious sandwich on a four-ingredient roll. But now, I’m hooked on a new version of the traditional Philly/South Jersey cheesesteak — one that swaps beef for something richer and more unexpected: pork neck filet.

Pork neck filet: the underrated cut that changes everything

It's a thin slice of pork from the pork collar.

We get it at the Amish market, best tasting pork we've ever had. The difference with the pork neck thin sliced filet is that the fat is soft and melty.

How to make the ultimate pork cheesesteak at home

The technique is super simple: Separate the pork slices; you'll need about 2 pounds for four substantial sandwiches.

Heat some beef tallow in a cast-iron or steel pan. Throw in sliced sweet onions.

When the onions start to get translucent, throw in the pork.

Sauté until the pork is cooked through and brown. Then add chopped and sliced cheese. I use gruyere, Irish cheddar and Cooper sharp American.

A bold twist on a South Jersey classic

Mix everything well and you'll have a perfect melty combo ready for the roll.

I add hot peppers, avocado mayo and half sour pickles, and yes, a little organic ketchup to the bread and enjoy one of the best 'New Cheesesteaks' you'll have.

Thank me later.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

