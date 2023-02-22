Popular restaurant featuring soul food opening another NJ location

My mouth is watering just thinking about this. There’s a joint called Cornbread Soul that sounds to die for. The restaurant was recently named one of the country’s best startup fast casuals by QSR Magazine.

They came on the scene in 2017 in Maplewood, New Jersey. Their delicious food proved so irresistible they soon opened two more locations in Brooklyn and Newark.

They serve fresh, mouth-watering classic soul food. Ribs. Baked macaroni and cheese. Fried chicken. Collard greens. Yams. Chicken and waffles. Fried catfish po’boy. Peach and apple cobbler.

Mac N' Cheese R Rob M Ferguson loading...

And, of course, as the name of the restaurant suggests, cornbread. Is there anything better tasting than buttered cornbread?

So if you’ve been missing out, there’s a new location of Cornbread Farm to Soul opening. It will be at 372 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair. And you might just have to fight Stephen Colbert and his wife for a table.

Adenauer Bayoh, a co-founder, says,

Montclair is becoming a very diverse destination for food, and we wanted to make sure that we’re a part of that conversation. This is for the culture; this is about placing soul food in markets that it isn’t already in.

Cast iron skillet with cornbread resting on a wooden background. AimeeLeeStudios loading...

She founded the business along with Zadie Smith and their passion for soul food and community ties is infectious.

From their website:

We’re proud to source all of our ingredients from local farmers and shops. Our food is always fresh because we prepare our meals around the clock with great love and care.

rebeccafondren rebeccafondren loading...

And this:

We love soul food! The tradition of soul food is one that represents the importance of family and the strong ties that bring a community together. Our mission is to extend this love, because we want Cornbread to be a place where people can celebrate these bonds and create new ones over excellent food.

Ladies, I’m sold. Don’t let that Colbert guy steal my table.

An exact date isn’t yet decided but plans are for an opening this summer. If just the thought of this kind of food has made you hungry (and it has me) but you’re a bit far from Essex County here’s more good news. More locations are planned and franchising is expected to begin soon.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

