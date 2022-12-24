Popular NJ amusement park ranked among ‘Best to visit this winter’

Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?

Congrats to Six Flags in Jackson Township for making Thrillist's list of the best amusement parks to visit this winter!

Recently, Thrillist released a list of the top amusement parks in the country to visit in the winter and Six Flags was the one from New Jersey to make the list.

What I think is kind of funny is that every other amusement park on the list is in California, Florida, or Virginia.

You know, places that tend to be warm year-round, even in the winter.

The big ones were of course Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.

Kings Dominion in Virginia got a nod and so did Dollywood in Tennessee, the theme park pays homage to the music legend Dolly Parton with tons of great rides.

What New Jersey Amusement Park Do Experts Say Is A Must-Visit In The Winter?

Well for starters, it's one of the more popular amusement parks in the state, and what's even better is that it's right in Ocean County.

For the winter through New Year's Eve, "Holiday in the Park" at Six Flags Great Adventure has a ton of great holiday-themed lights and shows, plus fire pits to warm yourself up and a North Pole Village where you can do some holiday shopping.

It's also said that riding Batman, or Nitro in sub-zero temperatures is an experience.

The park has remaining hours of operation daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31.

Personally, I'll head to iPlay America, where I can get my thrills indoors in the winter, but if you're looking for a cool experience, pun intended, Six Flags in the winter may be for you!

