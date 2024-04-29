NJ organization is helping kids pay for education

Hope Through Education provides scholarships for underprivileged kids to get a quality k-12 education.

Last year, our Common Sense organizational leader Elizabeth Nader introduced us to Hope's leaders, Suzanne Humber and Rick Ziwot. We had a connection immediately.

As our schedule heats up we are making sure to carve out time to support important groups like Hope Through Education and their mission to help less fortunate kids and families.

Jodi was happy to represent us at the annual Spring Fundraiser last week as the group gathered and raised money to meet the goal while Elizabeth served as the emcee.

I'm proud to serve on the advisory board and help draw attention to the mission of helping NJ kids get an education. Appreciate that Jesse Watters from Fox News attended and highlighted the event on his show later that night.

If you want to learn more and help this great NJ charity, please click HERE.

