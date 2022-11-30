Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022

It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023.

Newark Winter Village via Facebook Newark Winter Village via Facebook loading...

The winter village proved to be such a success the last two years that it was brought back for another winter.

According to a press release:

Visitors of all ages can enjoy ice skating, go-karts, various games and activities, an open-air holiday marketplace featuring local vendors, and cozy, heated, private igloos to enjoy hot cocoa and treats. There will also be many ‘Instagram-worthy’ photo-ops available throughout the winter village. In addition to fun winter activities, visitors can shop in the stylish open-air holiday marketplace with wares from local vendors. There will be food and sweet treats to purchase, as well as hot cocoa to warm you up after a few trips around the ice rink.

Admission is free, but reservations are required for ice skating and for private igloos.

Tickets for the ice skating rink are $15 per adult and $10 per child; renting an igloo is $40 for 60 minutes.

The winter village takes place in Mulberry Commons Park, right across the street from the Prudential Center.

It will be open from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Learn more here.

