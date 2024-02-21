Popular kid favorite among most stolen item at NJ retailers
Theft is becoming a real issue lately for retailers across the country. It's just one of the many reasons why more items are being locked up in stores.
Toothpaste, for example, is among them (click or tap here for more on that). And customers have to often wait for an employee just to purchase the most basic of items.
It's also part of the reason why retailers are scaling back on self-checkout. Not only is the number of registers being reduced, but the amount you're allowed to scan yourself has also dropped.
A cashier who's checking you out can better monitor potential theft as opposed to the lone cashier monitoring several self-checkout machines.
One of the most commonly stolen items is actually one of the hottest items right now among New Jersey kids. In fact, it's not uncommon to see kids of all ages talking about this particular item.
And Target, out of all retailers, is one of those places where theft of this item is on the high side. In fact, there are a handful of items that are troublesome for the big-box New Jersey retailer.
Here's a look at the 15 most stolen items at Target stores, which includes The Great Garden State.
15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores
Gallery Credit: Sydney Ducharme
Popular with kids
Pokemon trading cards are especially big with kids right now, especially in elementary schools. Being Pokemon has been around since the 1990s, it's kind of surprising to see it bouncing back in popularity.
But because of its popularity, it isn't surprising to see it among one of the most stolen items in Target. Yes, trading cards in general landed the #15 spot, but Pokemon is certainly part of that.
And it's not just Target where stolen trading cards is a problem. Walmart also deals with the same thing.
Here's a look at the most stolen items from them, which also includes trading cards.
The 11 Most Stolen Items From Walmart Stores
Gallery Credit: Emily
Top Reasons Why People Hate Walmart Stores
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.