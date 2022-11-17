Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place

There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses.

The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar.

The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building in Belmar Plaza (704 Belmar Plaza, Belmar, NJ 07719).

As of now, there are two shows planned on Dec. 10: one at 5 PM and one at 6:30 PM. Each show lasts about 20 minutes and is an amazing experience.

I attended the Light Show a couple of years ago, and I was almost awe struck by the sensory experience; not only are there tens of thousands of lights, but cannons, flames and synchronized music.

According to the Asbury Park Press,

“It’s going to be a whole new show,” said lead producer Dan Brateris, a Wall resident and New Jersey Institute of Technology professor. “It’s going to feel a little different, but I think it will be really nice. Belmar does a nice job of lighting up the rest of that plaza.”

The show is free and donations are encouraged to benefit RallyCap Sports Inc. They suggest a donation of $10 for individuals and $25 per family.

RallyCap Sports benefits special needs children in the central New Jersey area through building barrier free playgrounds, sponsoring sports leagues, and holding social events for these children. Please consider making a donation to this worthy cause.

Visitors are advised to arrive 30 minutes early (and carpool when possible), and to dress warm. According to the organizers, Santa will try to make an appearance, as well.

