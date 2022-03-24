Popular BBQ restaurant to open new location in New Jersey

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque is opening their third New Jersey location, this one in Union. The other two are in Clifton and Newark.

The new restaurant is located near Kean University’s campus. Franchise owner Arush Pandya told NJ.com, ”My wife and I are familiar with the area because we live a few miles away, and we have been watching the tremendous amount of redevelopment that is happening in Union.”

The menu at Quinn’s is what you would expect for a barbecue joint: smoked brisket, ribs, chicken, pulled pork and the like.

According to their website, The approach is simple: source the best quality ingredients we can and donʼt fuss with them too much. We cook our barbeque the old school way with plenty of wood and time, adding just the right amount of salt and spice to let that lovely marriage of process and product evolve into something transcendent.

You pick your meat and watch while your order is hand carved.

The chain, which started in Brooklyn, has another location planned for Hoboken; their site says it is “opening soon.” They are also in Manhattan, Yankee Stadium, Queens, Long Island, Maryland (coming soon), Florida (coming soon), and, internationally, in Dubai.

Mighty Quinn’s in Union will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. According to NJ.com, other stores in the plaza where the restaurant will be located include Chipotle, CVS, Starbucks, &pizza, Panera Bread, and Habit Burger and Grill.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.