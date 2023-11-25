Popular Asbury Park music venue shuts its doors

A famed and enjoyable entertainment venue in Asbury Park has closed its doors. The House of Independence on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park, NJ closed because of the $500,000 worth of damage from a September 29th, 2023, rainstorm that resulted in the flooding of Wesley Lake. That flooding damaged many businesses close to the lake.

The owners and management team at the House of Independence are unsure if the closure is permanent as they scramble to find interest and support for the unique venue but for the foreseeable future, they will be dark.

It’s so sad that over 50 employees have lost their jobs and that some of the booked acts will go to other local Asbury Park music venues, namely the Asbury Lanes.

House of Independence was a favorite venue of mine. I enjoyed the versatile set-up that the venue had to offer, they could set it up for a great Rock and Roll music concert or pull the seats out for a more intimate entertainment evening. There were many concerts that I enjoyed but one that I thoroughly enjoyed was an intimate solo acoustic evening with Colin Hay from Men at Work. I had interviewed him on my show that day and he shared stories from his times in the band and his personal life while gracing us with acoustic versions of his hits. It was memorable and I was thinking at the time that the House of Independence was the perfect venue for that day and that artist.

The sound and acoustics at the House of Independence were good and I enjoyed sitting on the balcony close to the bar and watching the outstanding talent that graced the stage.

I hope that they reopen with the same vigor and enjoyment that they provided for years. Good luck to them.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom