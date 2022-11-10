Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos.

According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.

A tiny majority, 51% of respondents, said that they oppose the expansion of casino gambling outside of the resort city. Thirty-seven percent said they favor the move.

Opposition was cited by 50% of Democratic respondents, 54% of Republicans, and 53% of independents.

"Competition from new casinos opening soon in New York City and the endless search for new sources of revenue mean that there's a lot of pressure to open new casinos in Jersey," said Dan Cassino, executive director of the poll. "But if the state wants those casinos, they're going to have to change a lot of minds."

Any expansion of casinos would require a public vote at the polls. New Jersey voters rejected the proposed change in 2016, 77 to 23.

Smoking ban in Atlantic City casinos

Currently, New Jersey casinos can permit smoking on a quarter of their gaming areas.

Casinos are among the businesses that were not included in New Jersey's 2006 ban on smoking in indoor areas. Responding to the threat of COVID, smoking was banned at Atlantic City's casinos for several months and was permitted again in July 2021.

In the new FDU poll, 57% of New Jersey residents said they support the casino smoking rules as they are right now. Twenty-nine percent expressed support for a complete smoking ban, and 12% said smoking should be allowed anywhere in a casino. Partisanship had no real impact on views.

"This is a balancing act," Cassino said. "Smoking bans protect workers from secondhand smoke, but no one wants to risk hurting the casino's bottom lines and having to bail out Atlantic City. Again."

Legislation to add casinos to New Jersey's ban does exist and is waiting for action. Gov. Phil Murphy has indicated that he'd sign such a bill.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

