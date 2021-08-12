Political newcomer ready to unseat NJ congresswoman (Opinion)

Tom Toomey is a New Jersey guy through and through.

He's running for Congress in the North Jersey District 11 dominated by Morris County. The incumbent is Mikie Sherrill, who was first elected in 2018.

The district is almost evenly split between GOP voters and Democratic voters if you look at the presidential results from 2016 and 2020.

I'm going to spend some time over the next few months highlighting newcomers to the political scene.

It's time for new blood in both parties. It's time for working class New Jerseyans to step up and have their voices heard. Enough of the out-of-touch elites who have never met a payroll, dug themselves out of debt and faced the daily grind of running a business and working 12-hour days without a weekend off.

Here's an excerpt from Tom's website:

"Tom is a born and raised Jersey guy and businessman running to serve New Jersey's 11th Congressional district. Tom grew up in a hardworking, middle class family, and was raised with the same blue collar chip on his shoulder like so many other New Jerseyans. Early on Tom knew he wanted to go into business, so to help pay his way through school he worked 50-plus hour weeks for a Jersey catering company hand-in-hand with the owner. No one knows better than Tom that small businesses are the backbone of America and New Jersey. After learning the ins-and-outs of how a small business functions, Tom went on to corporate America, starting his career at Thomson Reuters and then Samsung, where he was responsible for a program that generated over a billion dollars in revenue per year across the United States."

I'm asked often about why I don't spend a lot of time talking about the race for governor. The reason is that regardless of who wins in November, corrupt Phil Murphy or weak Republican Jack Ciatterelli, we'll spend the next four years fighting to make this state affordable again.

We'll spend that time fighting to restore parental rights and basic economic and civil liberties that have been wrecked by corrupt legislators over the past twenty years. Murphy is a result of complacent voters and corrupt local politicians.

We need to start from the ground up, electing thoughtful middle and working class candidates to bring a real life perspective to government.

We can turn New Jersey around.

We can restore 'normal.'

We need better candidates and tough fighters to get the job done. It's just common sense.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

