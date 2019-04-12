Police will do massive search for NJ woman missing since March 28

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Law enforcement will use many of the resources at their disposal in a concentrated search for an 85-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Kathleen Elkow, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on March 28 at her home on Weymouth Road in the Mays Landing section. Her home is near a densely wooded area with waterways.

Township police said they are not looking for volunteers to help with search and instead will deploy planes and helicopters, bloodhounds, mounted patrol, cadaver dogs, dive teams, and other search-and-rescue resources. Residents can help by checking their sheds and other structures on their property.

Last weekend, more than 200 volunteers on foot, horseback and ATV searched 1,000 acres around her home. A drone was also deployed.

She was last seen wearing a red, white and black flannel shirt with blue jeans and tan sneakers. Police asked anyone with information about her disappearance to call them at 609-625-2700.

