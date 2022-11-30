Police: NJ duo caught with stash of meth, weed, LSD, illegal firearms
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A man and woman have been accused of dealing meth and illegal marijuana out of their home, where law enforcement also recovered an arsenal of guns.
Following a two-month investigation, 50-year-old Bradley Walsh and 47-year-old Kathleen Grabowski, both of Union Township, faced a range of charges for drug and weapon offenses, State Police announced on Wednesday.
On Nov. 22, Walsh and Grabowski were arrested as officers seized $1,450 worth of methamphetamine, $6,000 worth of marijuana, $600 worth of LSD gel tabs, $500 worth of psilocybin mushrooms, five rifles, four handguns and about $890 cash.
Walsh faced the following charges:
— Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
— Possession of methamphetamine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms
— Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
— Certain persons not to possess firearms
— Possession of a firearm while committing CDS offense
— Possession of imitation firearm during CDS offense
— Possession of hollow point ammunition
Grabowski has been charged with the following:
— Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
— Possession of methamphetamine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms
— Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
— Possession of a firearm while committing CDS offense
— Possession of imitation firearm during CDS offense
— Possession of hollow point ammunition
— Possession of drug paraphernalia
Both Walsh and Grabowski were being held in Warren County jail, pending a detention hearing.
The case was being handled by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
